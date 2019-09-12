MARYVILLE, Tenn. — More than 60 people are on furloughs at ProNova Solutions, according to President Joe Matteo.

Matteo said they don’t know how long the furloughs will last, but they are hoping to resolve it in early 2020.

Medicare proposed drastically reducing reimbursements for proton therapy. Matteo said the proposal is currently in the public comment stage.

Since there is uncertainty with what federal authorities will do, the banks that finance the new construction and development of proton therapy centers have held off on financing any new centers for now.

Because Pronova is the manufacturing side, there is currently not a demand for the machines and in order to cut costs, the furloughs were ordered, Matteo said.

According to Matteo, 62 people were on furlough and approximately 30 employees are still working.

Pronova is working with along with the National Association of Proton Therapy to lobby congressional members to help hammer out a solution.