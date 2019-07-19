CENTERVILLE, Tenn. — Part of the Hickman County Sheriff's Office is closed down while the staff is being treated for possible exposure to fentanyl.

A detective with the Hickman Sheriff's Office says a drug agent stopped a vehicle overnight and confiscated an unknown item. Around 10 a.m., the drug agent was in the process of putting the alleged fentanyl in a second bag at the office when he was reportedly exposed.

The drug agent started to feel ill and was taken to the emergency room as a precautionary measure. A few members of the Sheriff's Office are also getting checked out at the hospital, but nobody is in critical condition, according to Hickman County EMA Director Jim Tanner.

Hickman County and Centerville Fire and Hazmat teams along with Dangerous Drug Cleanup tech's have contained the items at the scene to be disposed of.

Hickman County is located southwest of Nashville.