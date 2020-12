Nashville Fire is responding to an explosion on Second Ave. North downtown early Friday morning.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville Fire is responding an explosion on Second Ave. North downtown early Friday morning.

Please say a little prayer for anyone affected by this - ambulances lining Broadway and coming/going. I don’t know if the building/area was residential or commercial. We haven’t left our building. Whole area around downtown seems blocked off pic.twitter.com/GD0qaPLZOI — Jeremy Schott (@thejeremyschott) December 25, 2020

Smoke was visible on the Nashville skyline as people in the area reported feeling a large shaking before 6:30 a.m.

Explosion 2nd Ave N Nashville pic.twitter.com/qhifSTMYSh — James Green (@babeteamgreen) December 25, 2020

It is unclear at this time what led to the explosion or if there any injuries.

Reports say the scene is still active and first responders are moving back because of possible explosives in cars.