Bridge Refugee Services helping 25 Afghan refugees in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Since U.S. troops withdrew from Afghanistan in August, the U.S. has taken in Afghan refugees searching for new homes.

Chattanooga has become a destination for some. Bridge Refugee Services has been assisting them. They started arriving in October and Bridge is helping 25 refugees. Most refugees came with families, but some came over alone.

In August, the U.S. removed its troops after nearly two decades of war in Afghanistan. This led to the Taliban takeover and many Afghans seeking refuge. America has become a home for thousands of them.

"This is the first time America is doing something like that, so I always want everybody to understand this is an unprecedented experience for us,” said Marina Peshterianu, the Associate Director of Bridge Refugee Services in Chattanooga.

Gov. Lee Bill Lee announced in September that 415 Afghan refugees would be arriving in Tennessee, with Bridge helping many of them resettle.

"All working with Americans who were deployed in Afghanistan, so what is absolutely amazing is that the majority speak English and very good English,” Peshterianu said.

Peshterianu said most refugees hope to be employed by the end of the year. Bridge has helped them find homes and adjust to a new society.

"Very excited to see whether they will be able to continue in their professional field and bring their expertise to our community,” she said.

Many come leaving wives and children back home.

Bridge has a rule to not ask questions about their previous experiences because they don't want the refugee reliving any traumatic events, but Peshterianu says she imagines it hasn't been an easy path.

"We saw how these people were evacuated. We have seen the eyes and fear, struggle,” Peshterianu said.