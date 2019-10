The legendary Budweiser Clydesdales will be coming to multiple locations in the area, including Johnson City and Bristol, in December.

According to Holston Distributing, the horses will be at the Bristol Christmas Parade on December 5 and the Johnson City Christmas Parade on December 7.

Additionally, they will be at Food City in Erwin on December 4 at 4 p.m. One of the horses will make an appearance at the Downtown Johnson City Tree Lighting on December 6 at 5 p.m.