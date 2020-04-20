CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We've learned the four people killed in an early morning fire on Carousel Road in Chattanooga were from the same family.

Firefighters responded around 3:30 Sunday morning.

"There was heavy fire coming from the front of the structure. Our crews obviously began attacking the fire and going inside and searching the structure," Chattanooga Fire Department Battalion Chief David Thompson told Channel 3.

They tried to save the four people inside, but it was too late. Fire officials said the victims range in ages from 35 to 85 years old.

"I lost my whole family. I feel empty," Latoya Little said, "I lost my grandmother, my aunt, uncle and cousin all in one day. Right now, I'm feeling pretty numb. I'm sure my whole family feels the same way."

Little shared pictures of her family with us saying her grandmother, Betty Little, her aunt and uncle, Vivian and Melvin Little and her cousin, Cendra Little, all died.

She said Cendra's boyfriend made it out by jumping out of a second story window. She said he tried to go back in and save the other, but couldn't.

"From the looks of the house, I really don't think anyone had a chance to make it out," she added.

It's unclear if the home had smoke alarms or what started the fire but fire investigators are using every tool in their box to figure it out.

They're working with homicide detectives from the Chattanooga Police Department and using an accelerant detecting K-9 from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to give Little's family the answers they deserve.

"They're all going to be missed. I can tell you that part," Tenisha Cheecks Duckett said as she spoke about losing several members of her family.

A spokesperson for the Chattanooga Police Department told Channel 3 it is protocol for homicide detectives to respond when there is a fire that involves a fatality.