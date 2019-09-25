The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it is searching for a missing West Tennessee man who may be traveling across the state.

Phillip Linville from Camden, Tennessee was last seen on Sept. 13. The Camden Police Department said his family hasn't heard from him since and are worried for his safety and well-being.

Police said he was last seen by an acquaintance in Camden, and Linville said he was traveling to Nashville for a job interview.

According to police, the man's family said they recently noticed paranoid and schizophrenic behavior, but said he has never been known to act aggressively.

Based on what they know, the TBI said he could be heading to Nashville or possibly West Virginia, where he has family.

Linville is described to be 5’11, 185 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair. It is unknown what he might be wearing.

Anyone that sees him is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or Camden police at (731) 584-4622.