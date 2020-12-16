TBI sees spike in background checks for guns throughout 2020

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations said that more than 71,000 guns were sold in November, up around 41% from last year.

Gun sales shot up in 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

They are responsible for running background checks whenever a person buys a gun in the state. They said they ran 71,227 checks in November this year, a 41% increase from 2019. October also saw a large increase in the number of guns sold in Tennessee.

They said they ran 57,770 background checks in October 2020, which was a 51% jump from the year before. They said that almost every month of the year follows a similar trend. Officials said that the biggest spikes were in June and July this year.