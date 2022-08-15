TDOC gets $200,000 grant to expand program helping offenders find housing

The grant will give offenders who served their sentence temporary, transitional housing. The help used to only be available for offenders on probation or parole.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Correction received a $200,000 grant to expand a program that helps offenders smoothly transition into life after prison. The program gives offenders temporary, transitional housing after they are released, giving them a place to stay while they search for more stable housing.

The program used to only be available to offenders on probation or parole, according to a release from TDOC. However, the grant will help them expand the program and start serving people who served their sentences but are not being released on supervision.

The program is part of a partnership with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency. According to a release, the grant will pay for up to 60 days of housing for eligible applicants.

“Access to affordable housing is crucial for anyone leaving prison and helps to reduce the likelihood of re-offending,” said Commissioner Lisa Helton in a release. “This new effort will allow them time to focus on securing employment and saving for permanent housing when they first leave incarceration."