Tennessee to receive around $13 million as part of Juul settlement over teen vaping

As part of the settlement, the company will need to follow new restrictions on how it can market its products.

Example video title will go here for this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee will get around $13 million from a national settlement between JUUL Labs and more than 30 states plus Puerto Rico.

The total agreement was for $438.5 million, which will be divided between members of the two-year investigation, with payments made over a period of up to ten years. The company will also need to follow new terms on how it can market its products.

The company sells vaporizers and flavored vaping products, and the investigation alleged that the company deliberately encouraged kids to vape as part of its marketing. It also said the company rose to prominence in the vaping industry through an advertising campaign meant to appeal to youth, even though it is illegal for minors to buy e-cigarettes.

The campaign included launch parties, advertisements using young models, social media posts and free samples. According to a release from the Tennessee Attorney General's Office, the marketing also showed that Juul products could be easily concealed, which could have been attractive to younger audiences.

"To preserve its young customer base, JUUL relied on age verification techniques that it knew were ineffective," the Attorney General's Office said in a release.

They also said Juul did not make it clear enough on their packaging that their products had nicotine and implied it had a lower concentration of nicotine than it actually did. A full list of marketing practices Juul will be barred from doing is below, according to a release:

Youth marketing

Funding education programs

Depicting persons under age 35 in any marketing

Use of cartoons

Paid product placement

Sale of brand name merchandise

Sale of flavors not approved by FDA

Allowing access to websites without age verification on landing page

Making representations about nicotine not approved by FDA

Making misleading representations about nicotine content

Sponsorships/naming rights

Advertising in outlets unless 85% audience is adult

Advertising on billboards

Advertising on public transportation

Advertising on social media (other than testimonials by individuals over the age of 35, with no health claims)

Use of paid influencers

Direct-to-consumer ads unless age-verified

Free samples