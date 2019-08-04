GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A suspect is in custody and a man has died after a chase led to two Greenville Police officers being shot Sunday night, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI Agents said just before 11 p.m. Sunday, officers tried to stop a speeding car along Tusculum Boulevard. The driver didn't stop, according to officers, and led them on a chase.

TBI said the vehicle stopped on Mason Street and the driver got out and ran to the nearby apartment complex later identified as Eastgate Arms. A woman who was a passenger in the car told agents the driver was Joshua Howard and gave them consent to search for him.

"Upon entering the residence, officers identified themselves and encountered a second male subject who did not reside at the apartment. For reasons still under investigation, the man became combative, pulled a gun on the officers, and fired shots."

The two officers were struck and returned fire, hitting the man, according to the TBI. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Efforts to positively identify the deceased individual remain ongoing, the TBI said.

The two officers who were shot during the incident were both taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening.

Joshua Howard was later located and taken into custody by the Greeneville Police Department.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.