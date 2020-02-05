CENTERVILLE, Alabama — TBI said they are assisting Alabama authorities in the search for Miy'Angel Crutchfield, a missing 6-year-old girl.

She was abducted early on Saturday morning and is believed to be in extreme danger, authorities said.

The Centerville Police Department in Alabama issued an AMBER Alert for Crutchfield after she was allegedly abducted by her non-custodial mother, Jasmine Denise Crutchfield.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation We are passing this info about an active AMBER Alert out of Alabama,... at the request of our law enforcement partners with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The missing child and her non-custodial mother may have been in the Spring Hill, TN, area. If you have any info, the number to call is 205-926-3129.

Jasmine Crutchfield, 22, may be traveling in a silver sedan that has Ohio license plates.

According to police, she has a tattoo on her wrist that has “M K J S” on it.

Miy’Angel is missing two front teeth and wears her hair in half-braids, according to police. Authorities said she is possibly wearing a pink lounge pants and a white shirt.

She is 4'0'' and 90 pounds.

Alabama AMBER Alert ALEA has issued an AMBER ALERT. If you know the whereabouts of or ha... ve recently seen the person or vehicle described here, immediately call 911. If you have other information about this missing person, contact the Centreville Police Department at (205) 926-3129. @ALEAprotects For more information, visit: https://tinyurl.com/yannqsjv

TBI said they believe Miy'Angel may be with her non-custodial mother in the Spring Hill area.

If anyone has any information regarding Miy'Angel Crutchfield's location, call the Centerville Police Department at 205-926-3129.