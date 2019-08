The TBI says it needs your help to find a missing man from Harriman. It released a statewide endangered child alert for 18-year-old Brandon Wayne Wright.

Wright has a known medical concern and requires special care. He was last seen at his home in Harriman.

If you have any information you are asked to call Sergeant Christopher Lee at the Harriman Police Department at (865) 354-8045 or the TBI at 1 (800) TBI-FIND.