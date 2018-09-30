Maryville, Tenn. — A Greenback man was fatally shot by a Blount County sheriff's deputy after he threatened the officer with an ax, according to the TBI.

The deputy was dispatched to a home on Emert Williams Road just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday after a family member called 911 to say Brian Rogers was acting erratically.

When the deputy arrived, Rogers, 40, began chasing the deputy with an "edged weapon", according to Sheriff James Lee Berrong. The deputy ordered Rogers several times to drop the weapon, but he refused, according to the sheriff, and continued to charge at the deputy.

The deputy fired his gun at Rogers and hit him. The deputy and other arriving deputies attempted to help Rogers while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. He was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The deputy, who the sheriff did not identify, was placed on administrative leave with pay, which is standard procedure, while the investigation continues.

The TBI is assisting the Blount County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

Original story

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred around 3:30 this afternoon near Allegheny Loop Road.

A man with life-threatening injuries was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

