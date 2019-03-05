'There is help, there is hope' | The battle against eating disorders in East TN

Kara Capalbo was just 16 years old the first time she forced herself to purge.

"It was like a light switch just turned on. The disease turned on," she said.

What started with an ugly comment in high school sent the typically confident teenager spiraling out of control.

Kara Capalbo with her family as a teenager.

Kara Capalbo

"I need to be thinner. I need to be prettier. I need to be something better because clearly there's something wrong with me if people are making fun of me. But the comments, as a 16-year-old, just hit to the core," she said.

Kara started skipping meals, a habit that eventually turned into bulimia.

Others started noticing.

"That just fed the eating disorder itself, and then the purging started, and from there it just got worse and worse and worse," she said. "It was a monster. Literally the only way I can describe it is it just came and took over my mind, my body and my everyday thoughts."

The problem continued into her 20's.

Kara became more detached from her family and from everyday life.

The disease she hid for so long was taking over.

"I remember one day I purged, and my nose started bleeding and that scared me," she said. "I wanted to rip my skin off. It was as if I just wanted out of my own body, like I just got so sick of having that inside of me, the everyday obsessive thinking."

Kara checked into a treatment center in Florida and found help, but not long after, she turned to alcohol--one addiction leading to another.

"It was almost a coping mechanism because of the eating disorder. I controlled my food with drinking," she said.

Feelings of hopelessness returned, but Kara continued to fight.

"My husband is the reason I went to rehab. I wanted to have kids, I wanted to get married. I wanted to experience life, and I knew in my disease I could not," she said.

Kara with her family.

Kara Capalbo

In the months that followed, she finally started to heal.

This June, Kara will be five years sober.

"For the first time in probably 12 years I looked at myself, and I loved myself, and it brings tears to my eyes, because I didn't think it was possible," she said. "I know that God has given me a second chance at life. There is help out there."