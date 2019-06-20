KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A man and woman were both hurt with non-life threatening gunshot wounds after an overnight shooting in East Knoxville, a news release from the Knoxville Police Department said Thursday.

KPD responded to the incident at about 1:10 a.m. after receiving a call of shots fired in the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

Both people were taken to UT Medical Center, the release said.

KPD's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212. Callers can leave tips anonymously.