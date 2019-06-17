BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Update (7/12/19): Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park identified the body of a man found in an off-trail area near Laurel Creek Road on Monday, a news release from the park said Friday.

The man found in the area between Townsend and Cades Cove was identified in the release as David J. Carver, 64, of Blount County.

"The Knox County Regional Forensic Center positively identified Carver through comparison of medical records," the release said.

An autopsy is being performed, per the release. The cause of death, as well as activity at time of death, are under investigation.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office shared a picture of Carver, who had been one of the office's missing persons cases.

He was last seen in late April.

He was last seen in late April.

"The Sheriff's Office investigated this missing person's case. This is not the outcome we hoped for. Prayers for his family," the department said in the post.

Original (6/17/19): Blount County investigators have asked for help locating David J. Carver, 64, who was last seen on April 29.

Carver is described as a white male, 5'10", 165 pounds, with hazel eyes and gray hair. He has tattoos on his right arm and an X on his right hand, according to the sheriff's office.

If you've seen Carver, please call the Sheriff's Office Investigations during normal business hours at (865) 273-5001 or Investigator Doug Davis anytime at (865) 273-5121.