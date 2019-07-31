KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Updated Story (9:50 a.m.): Lenoir City Utilities Board customers have had their power restored after a major outage that affected about 13,000 customers in all.

The Lovell and Turkey Creek substations were out due to a static line down on the transmission, an LCUB spokesperson told 10News.

Original Story (9 a.m.): Lenoir City Utilities Board customers are dealing with a significant power outage Wednesday morning, the outage map revealed.

As of 9 a.m., 6,407 customers were still without power. 12,912 had originally lost power due to 14 different outages across LCUB's coverage area, but 6,505 people had had their power restored as of 9 a.m.

The Lovell and Turkey Creek substations are out due to a static line down on the transmission, an LCUB spokesperson told 10News. LCUB is currently in the process of trying to redirect the power to another substation, but does not yet have an estimate for when power will be restored.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to provide updates as we receive more information.