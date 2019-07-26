ALCOA, Tenn. — The U.S. Geological Survey recorded Friday a 2.2-magnitude earthquake occurred west of Alcoa.

It happened around 11:14 a.m.

Its epicenter was recorded near the Green Meadow Country Club which is next to McGhee Tyson Airport.

If you felt it, USGS asks you report it. Click here to let them know.

According to the USGS, a 2.2-magnitude quake is generally felt by most people standing still, especially on upper floors of buildings. They generally do not cause damage at this intensity.

Small earthquakes like these are incredibly common in the area.