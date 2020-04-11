Voters approve proposed Bristol casino project

Officials expect the project will bring between 2,000 and 3,500 jobs and $16 to $21 million per year in tax revenue for Bristol, Virginia.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Voters approved the proposed plan for a Hard Rock Hotel and Casino to be built in Bristol, Virginia, according to unofficial election results.

There were 5,427 "Yes" votes and 2,221 "No" votes.

Officials expect the project will bring between 2,000 and 3,500 jobs and $16 to $21 million per year in tax revenue for Bristol, Virginia.

"To be a part of and to help in the rebirth of a city is exciting to us," Chief Operating Officer of Hard Rock International Jon Lucas told News 5 last month.

Hard Rock expects 4 million visitors per year. The casino is expected to open at the end of 2022 or early in 2023.

However, there has been opposition to the plan.

"My heart goes out," Abingdon Church of Christ Minister Bill Haywood told News 5 in September. "Bristol, Virginia has an economic problem. I believe the promoters probably have good intentions. But it doesn't change the fact that it's going to hurt people. This is what the statistics show. This is what's happened over and over again."

His church mailed out an eight-page magazine to Bristol, Virginia, residents.

We will have updates as they become available.