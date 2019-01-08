TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced this week the state will continue to remain vigilant against voting interference.

In a release, Hargett said that his office works to monitor, test, and strengthen voting systems, in addition to providing training and resources for election officials across the state.

Hargett and Coordinator of Election Mark Goins serve on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council. The council is a small group of local and state election officials who advise the federal government on the best ways to protect elections.

Hargett said he and Goins have received additional security clearances and additional information about security threats. However, he said they cannot disclose certain details without compromising the security of election systems.

Weekly vulnerability scans, mandatory two-factor authentication for access to voter registration database and upgraded cybersecurity and firewall protections are some of the efforts made to ensure voter security.