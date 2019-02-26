KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As floodwaters begin to recede after massive flooding, the city has said the cars that have been abandoned on them will be towed.
Once the City of Knoxville Traffic Engineering reopens a city street after the water goes down, the cars that remain in the previously closed section will be a traffic hazard. So if you return to your car this week and it's not there, you'll want to check with the city because it's likely sitting in an impound lot.
"The owner will have the option to have it towed but if it remains in the area, the cars will be towed and impounded," according to the city.
The city didn't say which towing company would respond but did say they would utilize the city's wrecker rotation contract. The KPD Inspections Unit provides the oversight of the wreckers.
These wrecker services are on city's rotation list:
Anderson Automotive, LLC
Owner – Edward Anderson
701 Cooper St.
Knoxville, TN. 37917
(865) 546-2593
Fax (865) 546-5430
anderson.automotive@yahoo.com
Cedar Bluff Towing
Owners – Randy and Alan Hinton
623 Simmons Rd.
Knoxville, TN. 37932
(865) 966-0050
Fax (865) 675-2912
randy@knoxtowing.com
Chestnut Street Transport & Recovery
Owners – Randy and Alan Hinton
5000 Rutledge Pk.
Knoxville, TN. 37914
(865) 637-0103
Fax (865) 675-2912
Storage Lot (865) 637-0104
randy@knoxtowing.com
Clinton Highway Wrecker Service
Owner – Rick Carnes
3361 Clinton Hwy.
Powell, TN. 37849
(865) 945-7009
Fax (865) 945-3669
clintonhwywrecker@yahoo.com
Dan’s Advantage Towing & Recovery
Owner – Dan Paris
10700 Rutledge Pk.
Blaine, TN. 37709
(865) 925-0808
(865) 971-1585
dansadvantagetowing@comcast.net
Floyd’s Wrecker Service
Owner – Terry Floyd
135 Hawthorne Ave.
Knoxville, TN. 37920
(865) 577-8212
Fax (865) 579-4968
floydswreckerserviceinc@gmail.com
Jim’s Garage & Wrecker Service
Owner – Jimmy Branch
1832 Wrights Ferry Rd.
Knoxville, TN. 37919
(865) 588-7338
Fax (865) 588-7199
jimswreckersrvc@bellsouth.net
bradib1617@gmail.com
Volunteer Towing
Owner – Jimmy Branch
5906 Walden Dr.
Knoxville, TN. 37919
(865) 584-8657
Fax (865) 588-7199
jimswreckersvc@bellsouth.net
brandib1617@gmail.com