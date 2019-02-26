KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As floodwaters begin to recede after massive flooding, the city has said the cars that have been abandoned on them will be towed.

Once the City of Knoxville Traffic Engineering reopens a city street after the water goes down, the cars that remain in the previously closed section will be a traffic hazard. So if you return to your car this week and it's not there, you'll want to check with the city because it's likely sitting in an impound lot.

"The owner will have the option to have it towed but if it remains in the area, the cars will be towed and impounded," according to the city.

The city didn't say which towing company would respond but did say they would utilize the city's wrecker rotation contract. The KPD Inspections Unit provides the oversight of the wreckers.

These wrecker services are on city's rotation list:



