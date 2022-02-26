"It's war between nations and families" | Demonstrators gather in East TN against Russian attack on Ukraine

The effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine have had a worldwide impact, with some people in East Tennessee worried about their families.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Helplessness and fear gripped many people across the world as they learned Russia invaded Ukraine late Wednesday night. Many immediately reached out to their families as bombs exploded near the border and beyond, hoping to hear that they were safe.

The invasion continued into Saturday, as demonstrators in East Tennessee organized against them. Many gathered in Johnson City Saturday to hold up yellow-and-blue-colored signs, calling for the invasion to end and for world leaders to protect Ukraine.

"I'm from a part of Ukraine and my family's there right now," said Olena Deminyk, who attended the demonstrations. "As of right now, my family is under attack. My dad and mom, my mom sent the text messages. She's under the table right now."

She said another part of her family lives in Russia, and she said those family members had different messages for her. She said they called her a liar.

"My grandmother, my grandfather, they don't believe," she said. "I just asked them to go to their daughter, my mom, because there may be no tomorrow for them. And they still tell me I'm lying."

Hundreds of people showed up alongside Deminyk, condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine. Around a third of those people drove up from the Knox County area, they said. Deminyk said she drive to Johnson City from Sevier County.

"I am Ukrainian, and my heart is breaking right now. I have not been sleeping, and I'm trying to support my family and trying to be as close as possible to them," said Iryna Kravchuk, another person from Sevier County who attended the demonstrations. "It's been the worst three days that I think anybody could imagine in my country. I believe that we are a nation, I want to be independent."

Demonstrators also gathered at the Tennessee Capitol on Friday, in Nashville. Other protests were planned across the world.

"We want to support our Ukrainian footsoldiers and Ukrainian people, just to stay strong," said Bavlo Shevchuk, who attended the Johnson City protests. "The truth is on our side, God is on our side and we will win."