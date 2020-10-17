10Sports Blitz Helmet Stickers - Week 9

Check out who's walking away with this week's helmet stickers!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Each week during high school football season, the WBIR 10Sports team will hand out helmet stickers to some of the top performers in East Tennessee. The winners will be recognized at the end of our Friday night football show "The 10Sports Blitz." We will also mail a WBIR helmet sticker to each of the winners.

Louis' Sticker: Storm Livesay, Claiborne

Livesay did just about everything for Claiborne in a big win against Chuckey-Doak: 16 carries for 220 yards and three touchdowns on offense, plus 20 tackles on defense, which includes five tackles for loss and three sacks. Not much more to say with a stat line like that.

David's Sticker: Hardin Valley Academy

After struggling for much of the season, the Hawks pick up its first win of the year, 14-13 over Jefferson County. Hardin Valley set the tone in the second half with a kickoff return for a touchdown to get things started. A win is a win is a win and Hardin Valley earned it tonight.

Madison's Sticker: Nolan Faust, Halls