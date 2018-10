Knoxville — The Vols will face the top team in the country in the SEC Game of the Week.

The SEC announced that kickoff for the traditional third Saturday in October game between Tennessee and Alabama will be at 3:30 at Neyland Stadium. The game will be televised on CBS.

Tennessee is struggling to rebuild under first-year head coach Jeremy Pruitt, who was previously the defensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide.

