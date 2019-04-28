KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 2019 NFL draft went by with zero Tennessee players having their name called. That did not stop a few VFL's from joining NFL teams.

Four former Tennessee defensive players agreed to join teams as undrafted free agents.

Defensive lineman Kyle Phillips, who many believed had the best chance to get drafted, is joining the New York Jets. Phillips collected 7.5 tackles for loss and 4 sacks in 2018. He also had an interception returned for a touchdown against Alabama.

Safety Micah Abernathy is also going up north, but more to the western side of the country. He will be joining the Minnesota Vikings. He totaled 197 tackles, two interceptions and 11 passes defensed during his time at Tennessee.

Defensive tackle Shy Tuttle will head south and join the New Orleans Saints. Tuttle suffered two major leg injuries in his collegiate career, but told media at the Vols' pro day that those injuries don't limit him.

Lastly, linebacker Q'uart'e Sapp will remain in the Volunteer state and join the Titans in Nashville. He racked up 111 tackles as a member of the Vols.