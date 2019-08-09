KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Jarrett Guarantano ran for a first down early in the Vols game against BYU and got up angry. He was looking around frantically for his shoe, then at the ref hoping for a penalty flag (he didn't get one).

BYU defensive lineman Zac Dawes tackled Guarantano around the ankles during the play and when he came down, the quarterbacks shoe ended up in the hands of Dawes. He decided to sling the shoe as hard as he could towards the sideline.

Guarantano got his shoe back and the Vols scored a touchdown later in the drive.