Vol fans were cheering on more than the Tennessee men's basketball team Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tuesday was Donate Life Night at TBA, and Coach Rick Barnes got in on the action to encourage fans to register as organ donors.

The night was inspired by Tennessee assistant athletics director Tom Satkowiak, who underwent liver transplant surgery in October.

At the end of the last basketball season, Tom said he had become 'pretty sick.' He later learned he had contracted a specific liver disease and his only option was to rely on a transplant to receive a liver from an organ donor.

The call came in October that they were ready to do the transplant, and the 11-hour procedure was a success.

Since then, Tom has become an advocate for organ donation awareness.

"I'm eternally grateful to a family I never met, who during a time of grieving and loss made the decision to deliver the ultimate assist that saved my life," he said. "It started with just an idea of maybe spreading the word of raising awareness for the importance of organ and tissue donations by having the guys wearing some shooting shirts. And everyone in the athletic department and the Vol Network really got behind it to turn it into something bigger."

Fans who went to the game and signed up as an organ donor were invited down to the court after the Vol's win Tuesday to take a group photo with Coach Barnes.

People that wish to make the 'ultimate assist' can register to become an organ and tissue donor at BeTheGiftToday.com.