KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A highly ranked Class of 2021 wide receiver committed to Tennessee on Saturday while visiting the Vols.

Four-star rising junior receiver Jordan Mosely of McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala., announced Saturday that he has committed to Tennessee, choosing the Vols over scholarship offers from at least a dozen other teams, including Oregon, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Kentucky.

The 5-foot-11, 179-pound Mosley gave Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt's staff its first commitment for the 2021 class.

