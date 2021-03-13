John Fulkerson ruled out for remainder of SEC Tournament

The senior has a concussion and facial fracture, after taking two elbows to the face in the SEC quarterfinal game against Florida.

Tennessee will have to continue the SEC tournament without one of its leaders. The Vols ruled senior forward John Fulkerson out for the remainder of the weekend on Saturday morning.

Fulkerson was diagnosed with a concussion and facial fracture, after taking two elbows to the face from Florida's Omar Payne in the second half of the SEC quarterfinal game on Friday. After laying on the ground for a few minutes, the Vol was escorted to the locker room. Head coach Rick Barnes revealed that Fulkerson was taken to a local hospital for observation.

The officials ejected Payne from the game.

The Vol's official Twitter page shared a video from the senior on Friday night.

An update from Fulky: pic.twitter.com/okM6vYhUGV — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 13, 2021

"I hope he's okay. I've got a lot of respect for him. The way he plays and the way he approaches the game," Gators head coach Mike White said.