Lady Vols will have a public send-off before the team leaves for the Sweet 16

Tennessee is going to their first Sweet 16 since 2016.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball will have a public send-off for the team before they leave for the Sweet 16 in Wichita, Kansas on Thursday.

Fans can attend to wish the Lady Vols good luck at 9:30 a.m. tomorrow under Pratt Pavilion Tennessee Athletics shared that parking will be available in G10 on campus for those attending.

Tennessee advanced to the Sweet 16 on Monday after a thrilling win over Belmont. It's the program's first trip to this stage of the NCAA Tournament since 2016.

The fourth-seeded Lady Vols will take on one seed Louisville on Saturday. Game time is set for 4 p.m.