Tennessee's defense couldn't contain Missouri's balanced attack and the Tigers shut down the Vols run game in a 50-17 Mizzou victory at Neyland Stadium.

The score was the same as last season's loss in Columbia, Butch Jones's final game as Tennessee head coach.

Tennessee (5-6, 2-5 SEC) now must win its final game of the season at Vanderbilt to earn a bowl bid.

Missouri racked up 484 total yards (257 passing, 227 rushing) and held Tennessee to 82 rushing yards on 28 carries (2.9 yards per carry), with 43 of those yards coming in garbage time on the final drive of the game.

Jarrett Guarantano left the game with an injury after three first-quarter drives and did not return. He was sacked twice on Tennessee's first two pass plays.

The Vols were out-gained 117 to -17 in the first quarter and had to deal with poor field position but the defense held Missouri to two field goals to keep Tennessee in the game, trailing 6-0.

Keller Chryst entered the game at quarterback in the second quarter and connected with Jauan Jennings for a 41-yard gain on 3rd down. Ty Chandler capped the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run to give the Vols a 7-6 lead.

Tennessee attempted an onside kick and nearly recovered but Missouri ended up with the ball and struck quickly with a 44-yard pass from Drew Lock to Kam Scott to beat a corner blitz. Tyler Badie then scored on a 4-yard run to take the lead back, 13-7.

On the ensuing drive, Marquez Callaway made an adjustment on a ball thrown behind him on a post route to reel in an incredible catch for a 49-yard pick up. Tennessee settled for a field goal after Chryst was sacked on 3rd and goal from the two-yard line.

Missouri marched down the field on a 75-yard touchdown drive, then Kyle Phillips blocked the PAT to make it 19-10 Tigers.

A 33-yard run by Ty Chandler put the Vols in position to close the gap just before the half but Chryst and Callaway weren't on the same page on a back shoulder throw on 3rd and 8 from the Missouri 28-yard line and DeMarkus Acy picked off the pass and returned it 76 yards to the UT 11-yard line.

The Tigers scored on a third down pass from Lock to Johnathon Johnson with 15 seconds left in the 2nd quarter to take a 26-10 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Tennessee briefly seized the momentum to start the third quarter when Chryst hit Callaway for another 49-yard gain on another spectacular catch by the junior receiver.

Chandler then scored on his second short touchdown run of the day to cut the lead to 10. The Vols lined up to go for two but a delay of game penalty caused them to instead kick the PAT to make the score 26-17.

Missouri quickly answered with a 74-play drive sparked by a 21-yard Tyler Badie reception on third down on which the Vols missed three tackles. Lock connected with Emanuel Hall down the sideline for a 24-yard gain and Larry Rountree III ran it in from two yards out on the next play to push the lead back to 16.

On the next Tennessee drive, Carlin Fils-aime fumbled on his first carry of the night and Joshuah Bledsoe scooped it up and outran Chryst down the sideline for a 39-yard touchdown to extend the Tigers lead to 40-17.

Tennessee couldn't capitalize on a Baylen Buchanan strip and recovery, going three-and-out and Missouri tacked on a field goal and a late 2nd-string touchdown in the 4th quarter to make it 50-17.

Chryst finished the game 7-19 for 173 yards and two interceptions.

