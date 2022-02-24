No. 16 Tennessee beats Mississippi State, 86-64, after strong third quarter

Tamari Key had 23 points, 15 rebounds and six blocks in the win.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women’s basketball best Mississippi State on Thursday night inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

The 16th-ranked Lady Vols jumped out to a 9-2 lead early and would turn that into a double-digit lead.

They led by as many as 11 points in the first half with 7:07 left in the second quarter. The Bulldogs clawed back into the game, cutting the lead to just three at halftime with Tennessee up 30-27 at the break.

The Lady Vols pulled away in the third quarter. They put scored Tennessee 24-4 through the first 7:15 of the second half.

Tamari Key had a great performance with 23 points, 15 rebounds and six blocks. She left the games down went straight to the locker room in the second quarter where she was limping after a block. She returned to the game and dominated the paint on both ends of the floor.

Tess Darby had 17 points on five made three-pointers: