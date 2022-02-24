x
Vols

No. 16 Tennessee beats Mississippi State, 86-64, after strong third quarter

Tamari Key had 23 points, 15 rebounds and six blocks in the win.
Tennessee center Tamari Key (20) sets up to defend her goal, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Tennessee won 70-58. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women’s basketball best Mississippi State on Thursday night inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

The 16th-ranked Lady Vols jumped out to a 9-2 lead early and would turn that into a double-digit lead.

They led by as many as 11 points in the first half with 7:07 left in the second quarter. The Bulldogs clawed back into the game, cutting the lead to just three at halftime with Tennessee up 30-27 at the break.

The Lady Vols pulled away in the third quarter. They put scored Tennessee 24-4 through the first 7:15 of the second half.

Tamari Key had a great performance with 23 points, 15 rebounds and six blocks. She left the games down went straight to the locker room in the second quarter where she was limping after a block. She returned to the game and dominated the paint on both ends of the floor.

Tess Darby had 17 points on five made three-pointers:

Tennessee plays No. 8 LSU on Sunday to close out the regular season.

