Tennessee at Vanderbilt start time announced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A start time for Tennessee at Vanderbilt has officially been announced by the SEC. The Vols will play in-state rival Vanderbilt at 4 p.m. EST on Dec. 12 in Nashville. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
Tennessee is coming off of a 31-19 loss to No. 6 Florida in Neyland Stadium, while Vanderbilt did not play its Dec. 5 game against Georgia after failing to meet the SEC COVID-19 Guidelines for players available on the roster as well as certain position availability.
These two teams were originally scheduled to play on Nov. 28, but the SEC changed schedules due to COVID-19 concerns and postponements among other teams in the conference.