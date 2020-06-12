Tennessee at Vanderbilt start time announced

The two teams were originally scheduled to play in November.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A start time for Tennessee at Vanderbilt has officially been announced by the SEC. The Vols will play in-state rival Vanderbilt at 4 p.m. EST on Dec. 12 in Nashville. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

Tennessee is coming off of a 31-19 loss to No. 6 Florida in Neyland Stadium, while Vanderbilt did not play its Dec. 5 game against Georgia after failing to meet the SEC COVID-19 Guidelines for players available on the roster as well as certain position availability.