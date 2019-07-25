KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's no surprise Tennessee's men's basketball captured the hearts of Vols and college basketball fans across America but now the attendance numbers are in to prove it.

Tennessee assistant AD for communications Tom Satkowiak tweeted NCAA's final attendance numbers Thursday that show Tennessee ranked at #4 for highest attendance for men's basketball games in the 2018-19 season.

342,615 people attended games last season. The average attendance rate was 19,034.

Tennessee Men's basketball's 2018-19 season was full of big wins, four weeks at the top of the AP Top 25 poll, and a faithful following rooting them all the way.

