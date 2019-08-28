KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vols will be without their senior defensive leader Daniel Bituli in Saturday's home opener versus Georgia State. Bituli underwent a knee procedure last week to repair an injury from practice.

"He's not going to be able to play this week," Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said in Wednesday's press conference.

Coach Pruitt said several linebackers were capable of calling signals on the field including freshman linebacker Henry To'oTo'o.

We will know who will be the signal caller before kickoff Saturday.