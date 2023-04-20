Tennessee's Josiah-Jordan James and Julian Phillips will go through NBA Draft process

James is a senior with one year of eligibility left and Phillips could return for his sophomore season with the Vols if he doesn't go pro.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball guard/forward Josiah-Jordan James and forward Julian Phillips will go through the NBA Draft process, according to head coach Rick Barnes during the Big Orange Caravan in Nashville on Wednesday.

James declared for the NBA Draft in 2022 while maintaining his college eligibility. While he is a senior, he could do the same this year as he has one more year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 season. Phillips just finished his freshman year and will maintain eligibility to come back for a sophomore season.

James played in 24 of 36 games this past season and started 14 due to limitations with a couple of injuries. He missed time at the start of the season following a knee procedure he had in the offseason that caused soreness. He sprained his ankle later in the season on the road against Vanderbilt.

James averaged 10.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game his senior season. In his junior season, he was named to the 2022 SEC All-Tournament game after he helped the Vols to their first SEC Tournament championship since 1979. His career averages are 9.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Phillips played in 32 games, missing four games due to a hip injury, and started in 25 games in his first year on Rocky Top. In his freshman season, he averaged 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

They both have until May 31 to make a decision on if he will return to Tennessee or go pro. That's the NBA's deadline for withdrawal.