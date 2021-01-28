Vol fans divided on new head football coach hire, Josh Heupel

Many fans chimed in online, saying the hire was extremely quick. While some are unsure, others know where they stand with the head football coach pick.

When Vol Nation woke up to the notification that Rocky Top has a new head football coach, social media exploded.

So, we asked fans to send Snapchats, saying how they really feel about new hire Josh Heupel. Over the span of a few hours, videos filled the inbox with divided opinions.

"I mean Tennessee is not a mediocre program," Vol fan Kullen Wells said. "We've gotta get back to where we were in the 90s, winning titles, winning championships, winning conference championships, and I don't know if this guy can do it. We'll have to see."

Many fans chimed in online, saying the hire was extremely quick.

Some said they were unsure, while others know where they stand. Vol fan David Morgan thinks the University of Tennessee made a mistake.

"I honestly think it was a bad hire," Morgan said. "He does not have enough experience, especially in the SEC as the kind of coach we do need."

Others, like UT alumni and fan Kayla Parker, are rooting for Heupel no matter what.

"I'm hopeful for this hire," Parker said. "I think Danny White knows what he is doing and we should give them both plenty of time to prove themselves. They are coming into a huge mess."

Across comments on Facebook and Vol Twitter, fans are digitally divided. Tweets like, "May the curse be reversed," and, "We've been burned four times now, hard to get interested," sit in a thread waiting for retweets and shares.

Tennessee fans - How do you feel about the Josh Heupel hire? — Louis Fernandez Jr (@LouisWBIR) January 27, 2021

On Instagram, where over 60 people were polled, the majority said the Heupel hire was "middle of the road," and gave the decision a five-out-of-10 ranking.

"I'm really curious to see how their pre-existing relationship will impact the Vols in their future endeavors," UT student Kennedy Loveday said.

As followers and fans look to the future, they can only hope for the best and cheer, "Go Vols!"