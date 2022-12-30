Vols quarterback Joe Milton looks to put on a show in the Orange Bowl for his hometown

Milton grew up near Miami in Florida. He is motivated playing close to home to make his hometown and Vol Nation proud.

MIAMI — Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton will have plenty of attention on him as he leads the Vols into the Orange Bowl on Friday against Clemson.

The game will be played in Miami, which is close to Milton’s hometown of Pahokee, Florida.

He said he visited home before the Orange Bowl to motivate him a little more. He hopes to put on a show for his hometown and Vol Nation.

“Not everyone from where I’m from get to have this opportunity,” Milton said. “I’m just cherishing every moment because the guys where I’m from either take the wrong route or they go play ball and don’t get far with it. I feel like this will be a great opportunity for me to showcase my talent and play for the Vols but also just put on a show for my hometown.”

Milton has completed 34 of 54 pass attempts this season for 720 yards. He has thrown for 7 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. He has also ran for 72 yards.

Milton has only started one game this season after Hendon Hooker suffered a season-ending torn ACL injury, the regular season finale against Vanderbilt. Tennessee won that game 56-0.

Milton will lead the Vols on Friday night again. No. 6 Tennessee and No. 7 Clemson will kick off at 8 p.m. on Friday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.