KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball coach Rick Barnes is in the running for the Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year Award.

He is one of 11 semifinalists announced on Monday.

Four finalists will be announced on March 20. Fans will be able to support their favorite coach by visiting naismithtrophy.com/vote between March 22-April 3, to cast their ballot, and the fan vote will account for five percent of the overall final vote. Then, on April 7, the 2019 Werner Ladder Naismith Trophy for Men's College Coach of the Year will be awarded at the Naismith Awards Brunch during the Final Four in Minneapolis.

Here's who is on the short list: