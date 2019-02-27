KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball coach Rick Barnes is in the running for the Naismith College Coach of the Year Award.
He is one of 15 nominees announced on Wednesday, and is the only SEC coach in the running.
Here's who is on the short list:
- Rick Barnes, Tennessee
- Chris Beard, Texas Tech
- John Beilein, Virginia
- Mark Few, Gonzaga
- Tom Izzon, Michigan St.
- Mike Krzyewski, Duke
- Chris Mack, Louisville
- Eric Musselman, Nevada
- Nate Oats, Buffalo
- Matt Painter, Purdue
- Kelvin Sampson, Houston
- Roy Williams, North Carolina
- Steve Wojciechowski, Marquette
- Mike Young, Wofford