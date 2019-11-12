JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Vols will get more than a trip to the Florida beaches when they head down to Jacksonville for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville on Jan. 2.

Sports Business Journal has a whole list of what gifts that teams playing in every bowl game get for the honor of making the post-season.

The SBJ reports that the NCAA allows the committees to provide each participant with gifts totaling a combined maximum value of $550.

So what will Tennessee's player get?

SBJ says each player will receive noise-canceling headphones and bluetooth speaker inside a personalized box, Maui Jim Sunglasses with fitting, a Fossil watch, a backpack and the book “History of The Bowls: Celebrating the Good of The Game.”

