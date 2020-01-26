KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kobe Bryant was one of five people who passed away in a helicopter crash Sunday morning. ESPN reported that one of Bryant's daughters, 13-year-old Gianna, was also on board.

Bryant played his entire career -- two decades -- with the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers. When the news of his death broke, Tennesseans mourned Bryant and remembered his legacy.

The Lady Vols were playing against the LSU Tigers Sunday as the news spread. 10News sports reporter David Schiele described the team's reaction. Coach Kellie Harper said the team was "gut-wrenched."

RELATED: Kobe Bryant reported dead after helicopter crash leaves no survivors in Southern California

Bryant was known for supporting women's basketball by attending games, spreading awareness and advocating for players. Lady Vol Rennia Davis said his work was important to her.

Former Tennessee basketball player Admiral Schofield, who is now an NBA player, was among the first to publicly speak about Bryant's death.

RELATED: LeBron James reflects on relationship with Kobe Bryant one day before Bryant's death

Another Tennessee basketball alumnus, Renaldo Woodridge, went on to join the Lakers for the 2013 NBA Summer League. Sharing a photo with Bryant, he said the player "impacted [his] life and the entire world in a rare way."

Former Tennessee Lady Vol Chamique Holdsclaw said she was praying for Bryant's family.

People across the United States remembered the basketball legend's "Mamba Mentality" philosophy -- #RIPMAMBA, #MambaMentality, and #MambaForever were all trending on Twitter.

Voices in the sports reporting world shared one strong belief: Bryant changed the game forever.