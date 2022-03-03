Farragut boys basketball wins appeal with TSSAA, will play Bearden in Region Championship

After an altercation broke out between Farragut and William Blount on Tuesday, both teams were tentatively eliminated from the TSSAA post-season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Farragut High School has won its appeal with the TSSAA, allowing the boys basketball team to advance to the region championship.

The Admirals will play Bearden High School on Friday night.

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) eliminated the boys' basketball teams at William Blount and Farragut after an incident between the teams in a regional semifinals game on Tuesday night.

Farragut led William Blount by 13 points when the incident occurred.

On Thursday afternoon, the TSSAA granted Farragut's appeal.

"After reviewing all of the information available to the TSSAA state office, this appeal is granted. Bernard Childress, TSSAA Executive Director sent Farragut. "The game should have continued with the players available to each team, provided it was in a safe environment."

Farragut High School and William Blount High School were given three options:

1. Farragut High School and William Blount High School may play the remainder of the game with the players that were not ejected from the contest. Based on our information, Farragut had two players remaining and William Blount had one player remaining in the game. The winner will advance to the final round of the regional tournament.

2. Farragut High School and William Blount High School may mutually agree to end the game with 1:38 left in the 4th quarter and declare Farragut High School the winner since they were winning the game at the time it was interrupted. Farragut High School will advance to the final round of the regional tournament in this case.

3. William Blount High School may forfeit the contest to Farragut High School. Farragut High School will advance to the final round of the regional tournament in this case.