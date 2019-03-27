WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — In my six months as a Digital Storyteller at WBIR, I made some necessary life adjustments when I moved to East Tennessee. I started pronouncing "Vol" like "ball". I listened to '9-5' while getting ready for work. I made sweet tea.

Ya'll, I'm doing my best. But as a homegrown Hoosier, I know a thing or two about our newfound foes up north. My dad graduated from Purdue University, as did my aunt, my uncle, my other aunt, her husband (my uncle), three of my cousins, my second cousin, my step-cousin, and a few great-aunts I think.

I'm surrounded by Boilermakers, so here's the low down on what this school is all about for those of you who don't know.

Okay, what's a Boilermaker?

Purdue University is the college, and the Boilermakers are what they call themselves. The story is that Purdue University played and beat a nearby college in a game. The defeated college's student section, apparently, started calling them names that derived the hands-on, trade-based education Purdue students received. The year after that, Purdue handily beat them again and the nicknames persisted. By the next season, the term 'boilermaker' had stuck around. Purdue Pete is their mascot.

Purdue Pete, the mascot of the Boilermakers, fires up the crowd during pre-game activities of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015, in West Lafayette, Ind. Minnesota won 41-13. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Where even is 'Purdue'? I thought it was a chicken company?

Purdue University is in West Lafayette, Indiana. That's in the western part of Indiana. Surprisingly, Purdue fans have even less of a drive to Louisville than Vol fans: Louisville is only about two and a half hours from West Lafayette.

This photo provided by Purdue University shows the 2018-19 men's NCAA college basketball team. Front row from left are: Statistical analyst Andrew McClatchey, student manager Joey Mucha, student manager Jake Mann, Eric Hunter Jr., Tommy Luce, Ryan Cline, head coach Matt Painter, Grady Eifert, Sasha Stefanovic, Carsen Edwards, student manager Jacob Rossman, student manager Cooper Robinson and student manager Adam Spear. Back row from left are: Director of operations Elliot Bloom, strength and conditioning coach Gavin Roberts, assistant coach Steve Lutz, graduate assistant D.J. Byrd, Nojel Eastern, Evan Boudreaux, Trevion Williams, Matt Haarms, Emmanuel Dowuona, Aaron Wheeler, Kyle King, assistant coach Brandon Brantley, graduate assistant Joey Brooks, assistant coach Greg Gary, video coordinator Nick Terruso and athletic trainer Chad Young. (Purdue University via AP)

Is their basketball team even good?

Back in Indiana, we do have a hard time admitting that our profound love for basketball hardly means we've hung the most NCAA Banners from our rafters over the years.

But, yes this is a good basketball team. Especially if you take a look at where Purdue's team stood at the start of the season, their momentum is a little scary. In the most recent test against Villanova, junior guard Carsen Edwards alone clocked up 42 points against the Big East Champions. And with the Vols allowing at least 75 points in each of their last six games, this matchup may be the best the tournament has seen this far.

Purdue's Carsen Edwards, left, and Villanova's Phil Booth dive for a loose ball during the first half of a second round men's college basketball game in the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Has anyone important graduated from Purdue University?

Yes. Neil Armstrong graduated from there in 1955, as did a handful of NASA's most prolific astronauts over the years. Low key, the real tea here is that even if they lose this game, I can assure you Purdue grad everywhere will clutch each other and cheers the moon landing.

FILE - In this March 16, 1966 file photo, astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, fourth from left, and David R. Scott, third from left, arrive at Complex 19 for a simulated test in preparation for flight. The family of Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon, says he died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2012, at age 82. A statement from the family says he died following complications resulting from cardiovascular procedures. It doesn't say where he died. Armstrong commanded the Apollo 11 spacecraft that landed on the moon July 20, 1969. He radioed back to Earth the historic news of "one giant leap for mankind." Armstrong and fellow astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin spent nearly three hours walking on the moon, collecting samples, conducting experiments and taking photographs. In all, 12 Americans walked on the moon from 1969 to 1972. (AP Photo/File)

