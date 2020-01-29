Tennessee is turning to a former Vol to be its new running backs coach.

Texas A&M running backs coach and co-offensive coordinator is expected to fill one of the two current vacancies on Jeremy Pruitt's staff at Tennessee, sources told GoVols247 on Tuesday night.

One of the best running backs in Tennessee history during his playing career, Graham previously worked alongside Pruitt on the same staff at Florida State in 2013 when the Seminoles went unbeaten and won the national title, and he's spent the past two seasons in the SEC with Aggies after five years at Florida State.

You can read more on GoVols247.