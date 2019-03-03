It became apparent just how much momentum Tennessee had with five-star Corey Walker when the 2020 small forward made a trip to Knoxville for his second unofficial visit in three weeks.

It became official on Sunday, when Walker committed to the Vols, their first pledge in the 2020 class. 247Sports Director of Basketball Recruiting Evan Daniel broke the news of Walker's commitment.

The 6-foot-6, 185-pound Walker, out of Bishop Snyder High School in Florida, is a five-star prospect in the 247Sports ratings, ranked No. 22 overall and No. 4 among small forwards. He’s the No. 4 overall player out of Florida.

