Alcoa's Grey Carroll wins Class 3A Mr. Football Award

The senior defensive lineman signs with Georgia Tech next week.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Grey Carroll helped the Alcoa Tornadoes win four state championships. On Tuesday, he added one more accomplishment, winning the Tennessee Titans Class 3A Mr. Football Award.

Carroll finished the 2020 season with 47 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two blocked punts and two forced fumbles.

Congratulations to Grey Carroll. 2020 TSSAA Tennessee Titans Mr Football! 🌪🏈 pic.twitter.com/6zylJJmRKr — alcoasports (@alcoasports) December 8, 2020

"It means everything. I wouldn't have traded this for the world," he said about his experience at Alcoa.