Alcoa's Grey Carroll wins Class 3A Mr. Football Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Grey Carroll helped the Alcoa Tornadoes win four state championships. On Tuesday, he added one more accomplishment, winning the Tennessee Titans Class 3A Mr. Football Award.
Carroll finished the 2020 season with 47 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two blocked punts and two forced fumbles.
"It means everything. I wouldn't have traded this for the world," he said about his experience at Alcoa.
Carroll was a finalist for the 2019 Mr. Football award, but lost to James Moore from Stratford. He signs his letter of intent to play for Georgia Tech next week.