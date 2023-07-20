Former Lady Vol helps New Zealand secure first Women's World Cup win

Hannah Wilkinson slid in the winning goal around 48 minutes into the match.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Lady-Vol-For-Life led New Zealand to its first-ever World Cup win over Norway on Thursday.

Hannah Wilkinson slid the winning goal into the net around 48 minutes into the match. It is the first World Cup win for the country in the history of women's and men's soccer.

Wilkinson is a native of Whangarei, New Zealand and is a three-time Olympian. She represented her county in the FIFA Women's World Cup three times before getting them the win.