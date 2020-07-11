x
High School Football Highlights - Playoffs Round 1

Check out the best plays from the first round of the playoffs.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The regular season is over and the playoffs are finally here. Just under 40 local teams entered the first round, nearly half were eliminated. Here's a look at some of the best highlights from around the area. The second round of the playoffs will start on Nov. 13 with games beginning at 7 p.m.

Lenoir City 20, West 65

Soddy-Daisy 7, Oak Ridge 30

Powell 16, Walker Valley 21

Daniel Boone 19, South-Doyle 48

Halls 22, Tennessee High 15

Sevier county 35, David Crockett 63

Fulton 0, Rhea County 14

Johnson County 0, Alcoa 49

York Institute 7, Loudon 42

Grainger 8, Anderson County 49

Bradley Central 17, Farragut 14

Boyd Buchanan 12, CAK 52

Chattanooga Christian 56, Grace Christian Academy 42

Jellico 22, Oliver Springs 60