High School Football Highlights - Playoffs Round 1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The regular season is over and the playoffs are finally here. Just under 40 local teams entered the first round, nearly half were eliminated. Here's a look at some of the best highlights from around the area. The second round of the playoffs will start on Nov. 13 with games beginning at 7 p.m.
Lenoir City 20, West 65
Soddy-Daisy 7, Oak Ridge 30
Powell 16, Walker Valley 21
Daniel Boone 19, South-Doyle 48
Halls 22, Tennessee High 15
Sevier county 35, David Crockett 63
Fulton 0, Rhea County 14
Johnson County 0, Alcoa 49
York Institute 7, Loudon 42
Grainger 8, Anderson County 49
Bradley Central 17, Farragut 14
Boyd Buchanan 12, CAK 52
Chattanooga Christian 56, Grace Christian Academy 42
Jellico 22, Oliver Springs 60